Czech GDP up 2.8 pct in 1Q, driven by external demand, household consumption

Brian Kenety
28-06-2019
The Czech economy grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, revised data published by the Czech Statistical Office on Friday show.

External demand and household consumption were the main GDP growth factors in the first quarter.

The Czech economy is likely to decelerate from 3 percent last year towards 2.5 percent in 2019 amid weaker foreign demand, analysts say.

 
 
 
 
 
