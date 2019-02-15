Czech GDP growth seen slowing to 2.7 percent in 2019

Czech economic grow should slow to about 2.7 percent this year, down from 3 percent in 2018 and 4.5 percent in 2017, a survey of economists by the ČTK news agency shows.

Their comments came following the release of preliminary GDP data by the Czech Statistical Office on Friday.

Analysts told ČTK that economic growth slowed in the last quarter of 2018 as output was affected by slowing export demand from the euro zone.

Czech GDP growth remains double the EU average. Rising inflation and a weaker crown suggest that the Czech National Bank may raise rates at its next policy-setting meeting in March, the analysts predict.