Czech gaming industry revenues reached three billion crowns in 2018

The Czech video gaming industry increased its revenues by 34 percent last year to three billion crowns, the Czech Game Developers Association reported on Thursday.

Czech game developers brought out 31 new titles in 2018, mostly for PCs and consoles. One of the most successful ones was a virtual reality gamed called Beat Sabre, released by Czech indie studio Hyperbolic Magnetism.

There are currently around 75 companies developing video games in the Czech Republic, employing some 1500 developers.