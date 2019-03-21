Czech furniture makers post record production figures

Czech furniture makers saw a 3.7 percent increase in revenues last year, Tomáš Lukeš of the industry umbrella group Association of Czech Furniture Makers said on Thursday at the launch of the annual trade fair For Habitat.
Production in the furniture sector climbed to around 46.34 billion crowns last year, while sales reached 37.65 billion crowns. The furniture industry has recorded a growth for ten years in a row, despite facing a shortage of staff.
