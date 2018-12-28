Czech former champion boxer Lukáš Konečný wins comeback fight

Super welterweight Lukáš Konečný, widely considered to be the most successful Czech boxer in modern history, won his comeback fight in Prague on Thursday evening, beating his Slovak opponent Matúš Babiak by unanimous decision.

Konečný, who turned 40 in July, once held the WBO interim, European and European Union light-middleweight titles. Four years ago, he also challenged for a middleweight world title in what would be his final fight until his comeback match this week.

The Czech boxer, whose record now stands at 51 wins, 5 losses, and 20 knockouts said that despite Thursday’s win, he does not intend to return to the ring again.