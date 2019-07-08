Czech foreign trade surplus rises to CZK 24.4 billion in May

The Czech foreign trade surplus rose in May by 17.2 billion crowns in annual terms, to 24.4 billion crowns, according to preliminary data published on Monday by the Czech Statistical Office.

Exports grew year-on-year by 8.1 percent to 332.5 billion crowns and imports by 2.5 percent to 308.2 billion crowns.

The balance was positively influenced mainly by the motor vehicle sector, where exports increased by 11.5 billion crowns. At the same time, the deficit in refined petroleum products, chemicals, and oil and natural gas decreased.