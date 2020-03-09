Czech foreign trade surplus drops to CZK 15.1 billion in January

The Czech Republic’s foreign trade surplus fell by CZK 2.4 billion year on year in January to CZK 15.1 billion, data published on Monday by the statistical office show.

The drop stemmed mainly from imports of computer, electronic and optical equipment, and refined petroleum products. Car exports remained robust, the office said.

The Czech trade balance with EU member states ended in a surplus of CZK 72.6 billion. The trade deficit with non-EU countries deepened by CZK 2.3 billion to CZK 56.1 billion.