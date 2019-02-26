Czech foreign policy chief pledges support for Ukraine, Venezuela at UN Human Rights Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček has expressed the Czech Republic’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and deep concern about the plight of millions of effectively disenfranchised Venezuelans.

Speaking at a high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Minister Petříček said Czech observers would monitor the Ukrainian presidential elections as part of the OSCE mission. He reiterated Czech support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, widely recognised as the interim president.

He also noted that the Czech Republic was the driving force behind the council resolution on Equal Participation in Political and Public Affairs adopted in September 2018 and encouraged states to use the new guidelines for the effective implementation of the right to participate in public affairs.

Minister Petříček also congratulated Cambodia, the Czech Republic’s priority partner country, on new initiatives promoting public participation in law and policy decisions. But he said Cambodia could do more to create space for civil society and a free press.