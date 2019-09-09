Czech foreign policy chief in Sweden to discuss Brexit, Russia-Ukraine, EaP

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is due to meet his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström in Stockholm on Monday, as well as the Nordic country’s ministers for defence and European affairs.

On their agenda are bilateral relations, security and Russia-Ukraine issues, Brexit, and the Eastern Partnership project (EaP), launched in Prague in 2009 to boost cooperation among EU countries and six former Soviet republics: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

During his visit, Minister Petříček is also set to meet representatives of the Czech community in Sweden and inaugurate an exhibition marking the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, featuring a stand-in for the Pink Tank of Czech artist David Černý.