Czech foreign policy chief in Sweden to discuss Brexit, Russia-Ukraine, EaP

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is due to meet his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström in Stockholm on Monday, as well as the Nordic country’s ministers for defence and European affairs.
On their agenda are bilateral relations, security and Russia-Ukraine issues, Brexit, and the Eastern Partnership project (EaP), launched in Prague in 2009 to boost cooperation among EU countries and six former Soviet republics: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
During his visit, Minister Petříček is also set to meet representatives of the Czech community in Sweden and inaugurate an exhibition marking the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, featuring a stand-in for the Pink Tank of Czech artist David Černý.
CBA analysis: Czech housing prices may have peaked, but not in central Prague
The Painted Bird: first Czech film to vie for a Golden Lion at Venice in a quarter century
Why are Czech students less happy to be back in school than their global peers?
Journalists’ premiere of The Painted Bird at Venice film festival
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic