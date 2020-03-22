Czech Foreign Ministry sending out evacuation flights

The Czech Foreign Ministry will send four evacuation planes to repatriate Czech nationals from the Baltic states, Egypt, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The planes should bring back around 700 people, of which 600 are Czech nationals, the rest citizens of other EU member states.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has urged Czech nationals who are stranded abroad by the coronavirus crisis to contact the nearest Czech embassy or consulate and ask for help.

They have also been encouraged to try to get on a flight back to Europe, ideally to the EU.