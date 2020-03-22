Czech Foreign Ministry says masks for Chinese community in Italy will be delivered

The Czech Foreign Ministry has promised to deliver a consignment of 100,000 face masks which were confiscated within a police haul last week to Italy.

They were found in a warehouse where the police confiscated 680.000 masks which were likely intended for re-export by a group illegally trading in protective gear.

A subsequent investigation revealed that some of them were a gift from the Red Cross of Qinghai City of China's Jiang Province to Chinese compatriots in Italy.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček assured the Italian authorities that the masks would be sent to their rightful destination at the beginning of next week.