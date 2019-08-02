Czech Foreign Ministry introduces Consular Ombudsman

The Czech Foreign Ministry has announced that in order to improve its services to the public it has introduced the post of “Ombudsman for Consular Services“ as of August 1.

The ombudsman will monitor the quality of consular services provided, deal with complaints and help find solutions to existing problems. The office will also be open to suggestions as to how to improve consular services for the public.

The post has been set up on a temporary basis for the course of the summer and will be made permanent if it proves useful.