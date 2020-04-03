Czech Foreign Ministry: EU’s core values must be respected

The Czech Republic believes that the core democratic principles and values that the European Union was founded upon are implicit baselines for all member states, the Czech Foreign Ministry wrote on its web page in response to some extraordinary COVID-19 measures adopted by the governments of individual countries.

“The situation we find ourselves in is without precedent in modern European history. This makes it all the more important to ensure that our founding values are respected and that unity and cooperation between all nations of the EU continues to be a priority” the ministry said.

The statement comes just days after Hungary’s Parliament approved an emergency legislation enabling Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to rule by decree for an indefinite period of time.