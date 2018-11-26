Czech Foreign Ministry criticizes Russia over Sea of Azov incident

The Czech Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning Russia’s use of force against Ukraine’s naval vessels. The ministry says the blockade of the Kerch Strait by Russia is in breach of international law.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said in a tweet on Monday that Russian appropriation of the Sea of Azov was as unacceptable as its annexation of Crimea. The Czech foreign minister said he expected a joint EU statement on the matter, adding that the Czech Republic would be ready to join international sanctions over the incident.