Czech Foreign Ministry alarmed by mass arrests at Moscow protest

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs is alarmed by the repeated mass arrests of demonstrators in Moscow. Riot police in the Russian capital arrested some 600 people on Saturday in an attempt to suppress a protest rally that had been banned by authorities.

The ministry has called on Russian authorities to respect basic rights and freedoms and fulfil their obligations ensuing from Russia’s membership in OSCE. Saturday’s rally was the last in a series of protests, triggered by a refusal to let opposition candidates stand in Moscow parliamentary elections.