Czech foreign minister welcomes prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has joined world leaders in welcoming the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev which saw dozens of men repatriated on Saturday.

Minister Petríček tweeted that he welcomed the exchange of prisoners, which includes Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and all the Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year, as a step forward in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The prisoners returned to Russia include the journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who was accused of treason in Ukraine and Ukrainian soldiers who had deserted for Russia.