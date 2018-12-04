Czech foreign minister welcomes news that passage through Azov Sea unlocked for Ukrainian vessels

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has welcomed the news that the passage of vessels for Ukrainian ships carrying agricultural products through ports in the Azov Sea has been unlocked.

Speaking to journalists at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, the Czech foreign minister said NATO supports Ukraine and is taking practical steps to increase its stability, security and resilience.

The Czech Foreign Ministry earlier described Russia’s blockade of the Kerch Strait and the use of force against Ukraine’s naval vessels as a gross violation of international law and called for a de-escalation of tensions.