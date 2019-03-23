Czech foreign minister welcomes fall of last IS enclave in Syria

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has welcomed the news that the last IS enclave in Baghuz, eastern Syria, has been taken.
He added however that the fight against international terrorism was not definitively over and said the Czech Republic was ready to cooperate with its allies to help end the conflict in Syria by all the means at its disposal.
The Czech Republic is the only EU member state that operates an embassy in Syria where it also represents the interests of the US.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Czech firms increasingly doing business with each other in euros