Czech Foreign Minister visits Israel, Palestine ahead of President’s trip

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is set to wrap up a two-day visit to Israel and Palestine on Wednesday laying the ground for an official visit by Czech President Miloš Zeman in two weeks.

While in Israel, Petříček is due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attend the Czech-Israeli Forum, and visit the new Czech House cultural centre in Jerusalem ahead of its inauguration on 27 November.

He started his trip with a visit to the Yad Vashem Memorial to victims of the Holocaust and those who fought against the Nazis.

In Ramallah, Petříček is to meet his Palestinian counterpart Riyadh Al-Maliki to discuss bilateral relations and the prospect of a new peace process in the Middle East.