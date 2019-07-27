Czech Foreign Minister visits Afghanistan

The Czech Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček visited Afghanistan this week, two months before the country's presidential elections. The Social Democrat minister highlighted the need for further peace talks in the country after a meeting with the Asian state's government representatives. He also met with the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic Abdullah Abdullah, who is one of the men currently running in the country's presidential elections.

The trip included a visit to Bagram Air Field, where Mr. Petříček met with Czech soldiers and praised their work.