Czech foreign minister visiting Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is on a two day visit to Ukraine during which he is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Petro Porosenko and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin.
Minister Petříček said the aim of the visit was to support Ukraine in its democratic reforms and discuss a further expansion in bilateral ties.
The Czech Republic has strongly supported Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, condemning both the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Russia’s actions in the Kerch Strait which it described as a gross violation of international law.
