Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček in Lithuania for V4 + NB8 meeting

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is in Lithuania on Monday for a meeting with his counterparts in the Visegrad, Nordic and Baltic regions.

Topping the agenda of the so-called V4 + NB8 meeting is measures to ensure cybersecurity and counter hybrid threats, within the wider scope of relations with Russia and China.

Also under discussion are presidential elections in Ukraine and migration issues affecting Europe as a whole.