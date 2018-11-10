Czech foreign minister to visit Israel and Palestinian territories

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories on November 13th and 14th, the ministry said on its web page.

In Israel the Czech foreign minister will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanjahu and open the 6th Czech-Israeli Forum. He will also visit the Czech House in Jerusalem which will officially open on November 27th, 2018, during a state visit to Israel by President Miloš Zeman.

In Ramallah, Minister Petříček is scheduled to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad al-Malki.