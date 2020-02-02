Czech Foreign Minister to propose releasing humanitarian aid to China

Foreign minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) plans to propose the government release up to 10 million crowns in humanitarian aid to China due to the spread of the coronavirus. The aid would come in the form of medical supplies.

Petříček said on Twitter that he had spoken with the Chinese ambassador to Prague, Zhang Jianmin, about humanitarian aid in the morning.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) had said on Saturday the Czech Republic could not answer China’s request for humanitarian aid because medical supplies were needed for domestic use.

Babiš later added that the country would provide financial assistance to China and call on humanitarian groups to organize collections.