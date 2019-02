Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who is on an official visit to the US, is due to meet for talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

The two sides are expected to discuss trade relations, in particular the tariffs that the US administration is planning to impose on European car makers, cyber-security, and the situation in Syria and Afghanistan, among others.

It is the first visit by a Czech foreign minister to the US since 2012.