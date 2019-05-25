Czech foreign minister to meet French counterpart, discuss Mali mission, V4 Presidency

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is heading to Paris on June 5 for a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Their agenda includes issues of European diplomacy, security and also military operations in Mali involving soldiers from their respective countries.

The head of Czech diplomacy should also present the priorities of the Visegrad Group Presidency, which the Czechs hold for one year beginning in July.

On the same day that Minister Petříček is visiting France, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) will attend the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, on the other side of the English Channel.