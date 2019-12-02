Czech foreign minister: taking in child migrants would not endanger society

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has expressed the view that taking in a certain number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers from Greek refugee camps would not undermine the Czech Republic’s negative stance to mandatory migrant quotas and its consistent position on the matter.

The minister said that, in his personal opinion, accepting 40 unaccompanied minors would not endanger the country’ security, given the fact that it had taken in over a thousand asylum seekers from the Balkans in the past.

However he said the ball was now in Athens’s court and if the Greek authorities produced a list of potential child refugees, it would be up to the Czech government to decide.

Both Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček have frowned on the idea, stressing that the Czech Republic prefers helping migrants in their country of origin.