Czech foreign minister: Sentsov’s courage highlights need to defend human rights

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petřícek has welcomed the fact that the European Parliament selected the jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

In a statement published on the ministry’s web page Petříček said that by his conscientious moral attitude, Oleg Sentsov had gained international respect. His personal courage reminds us of the importance to advocate for human rights in the world, which is a longstanding commitment of the Czech Republic, the Czech foreign minister noted.

He further expressed the hope that Sentsov would be able to take part in the award ceremony in December and that Russia would release all prisoners of conscience imprisoned in connection with the illegal annexation of Crimea.