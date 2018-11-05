Czech foreign minister says economic diplomacy needs a boost

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has said he wants to help Czech exporters find new markets outside of the EU, on which they are now largely dependent.

Following talks with the Czech Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Minister Petříček said he would push for better coordination in helping Czech exporters. The Czech foreign minister said that next year he hopes to visit Latin America and Africa with this goal in mind.

The ministry is also planning to employ export specialists who will work with Czech exporters in helping to expand their scope.