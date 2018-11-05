Czech foreign minister opens up human rights issues in China

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who is part of the Czech delegation to China, on Monday met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Minister Petříček brought up the issue of human rights in China stressing that in future they should be part of the Czech-Chinese dialogue.

He said that as a member of the UN Council for Human Rights, the Czech Republic would be issuing recommendations in the field of human rights as concerns China as well as other countries. Since a meeting of the council on China is due on Tuesday, minister Petříček refused to reveal them to the press in advance.