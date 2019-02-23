Czech foreign minister meets with Mike Pompeo

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Friday met for talks with his US counterpart,Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The two officials discussed cyber-security, the situation in Syria and Afghanistan and the US administration’s stated intention to impose tariffs on European car-makers.

Minister Petříček tweeted shortly after the meeting that the two sides had praised the state of bilateral relations and cooperation in third countries. He said he had taken a strong stand against tariffs and a possible trade war between Europe and the US, expressing the hope that this scenario could be averted in the coming weeks and months.

The Czech foreign minister said the US had welcomed the fact that the Czech Republic took cyber-security and the warnings regarding the Chinese company Huawei seriously.

He said he had extended an invitation for US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit the Czech Republic.