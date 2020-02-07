Czech foreign minister in Manchester to discuss Brexit concerns with expats

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is on a one-day working visit to Manchester on Friday. Mr. Petříček is meeting with Czechs living in Great Britain to discuss their concerns in connection with Britain’s departure from the EU.
The Czech Foreign Ministry recently opened a consulate in Manchester in order to give expats and companies additional support in resolving concerns linked to Brexit.
The Czech foreign minister also honoured the memory of Czech and Slovak soldiers killed in WWII who are buried at the Cheadle and Gatley Cemetery south of Manchester.
