Czech foreign minister in France to discuss EU security, Mali mission, V4 presidency

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is in Paris Wednesday for a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the Secretary of State for European Affairs, and Amélie de Montchalin.

Their agenda includes issues of European diplomacy, security and also military operations in Mali involving soldiers from their respective countries.

Mr Petříček is also due to present the priorities of the one-year Czech presidency of the Visegrad Group, which begins in July.

Upon arriving in France this morning, he first went to lay a wreath at a monument to Czechoslovak legionnaires who died fighting with France in the world wars.