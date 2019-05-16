Czech foreign minister highlights importance of EU membership

There is no alternative to EU membership for the Czech Republic and the country is not looking for any alternate options, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petřícek stressed at an international conference at Černín Palace marking 15 years of Czech membership in the EU.

Minister Petříček said there was more to EU membership than just economic interests, emphasizing that by joining the alliance the Czech Republic had joined a community of nations sharing the same democratic values.

EU Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová said the Czech Republic had greatly benefitted from EU membership and stressed that EU decisions were based on a broad consensus, so that no country left the negotiating table with a sense of defeat.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called for EU reform, stressing the need to strengthen the role of individual member states.