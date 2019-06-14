Czech foreign minister hands out Gratias Agit awards

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček on Friday handed out Gratias Agit awards to fifteen Czech expatriates and foreigners for promoting the good name of the Czech Republic abroad. Among this year’s recipients were Bohdan Pomahac, a leading plastic surgeon living and working in the United States and the head of the Festival of Czech Art and Culture Prague-Berlin Dušan Robert Pařízek.

The Czech foreign minister thanked the laureates for their good work and highlighted the fact that while some of them had been driven from their homeland during the communist regime they were not bitter and selflessly contributed to promoting the country’s good name abroad.

The Gratias Agit awards were first handed out in 1997 and the ministry has since honoured over 300 individuals and institutions.