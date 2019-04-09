Czech foreign minister for VOA: NATO and EU are cornerstones of peace and prosperity

In an interview for Voice Of America (VOA) Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said Czechs view NATO and the EU as cornerstones of peace and prosperity.

The Czech foreign minister said his country recognizes NATO as an organization “of shared values, as well as an instrument to defend those values.”

He highlighted America’s leading role in NATO, which he said was key to the success of the alliance.

Speaking about present-day threats to NATO the Czech foreign minister said “we’re facing a more assertive Russia, we need to fight international terrorism, and we also need to discuss future relations with China.”

Minister Petříček attended a series of commemorative events in Washington last week marking 70 years since the founding of NATO.