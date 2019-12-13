Czech foreign minister expects strenuous post-Brexit negotiations

Following Boris Johnson’s sweeping victory in Britain’s parliamentary elections on Friday, the Czech foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said he anticipated complicated negotiations about post-Brexit relations.

Mr Petříček said that although he was personally disappointed by Britain’s planned departure from the European Union, it was important for the Czech Republic to focus on future cooperation with Great Britain. He also said he understood the need of British voters to move on.

The Conservative Party, headed by Prime Minister Johnson, won a solid majority of seats in Britain’s Parliament, which allows Mr Johnson to “get Brexit done”.