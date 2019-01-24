Czech Foreign Minister: EU needs to take position on legitimacy of Venezuela’s “acting president”

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has called on the European Union to take a common position on whether to recognise the Venezuelan opposition leader as president of his country.

Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela’s “acting president” on Wednesday in front of tens of thousands of supporters who had gathered in the capital Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has been embroiled in economic and political crisis for several years. Many citizens, including descendants of Czech immigrants, have left the country. An estimated 500 people with Czech citizenship or origins now live there.