Czech foreign minister calls for resolute EU action over Khashoggi killing

The Czech Republic will push for a resolute EU stance to Saudi Arabia over the murder of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the next meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech lower house on Friday.

He said there should be a serious debate on an EU-wide ban of arms exports to Saudi Arabia as well as other steps, such as a ban on entry to the EU for some Saudi citizens and the freezing of their accounts.

Minister Petříček and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Lubomír Zaorálek said the EU stance on the matter seemed ambiguous to them.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Prague told the ctk news agency it hopes that the Czech government and governments of other friendly countries will not take “rash steps” before an investigation into the case has been completed.