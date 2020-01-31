Czech foreign minister: Britain will remain important ally and business partner even post-Brexit

Britain will remain an important ally and business partner for the Czech Republic despite its departure from the EU, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said on Britain’s last day in the alliance.

In a video posted on Twitter, Petříček described Britain as a close partner and ally, who had assisted the Czech Republic on the way to EU membership.

He expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to cooperate closely in the areas of business, cyber security, research and environmental protection as well as fostering strong people-to-people contacts.

Having studied in Great Britain, the country has grown close to my heart, I hope its departure from the EU will not put a distance between us, Petříček said.