Czech foreign minister begins visit to India – boost in economic relations top priority

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček begins his three-day visit to India this Monday. Apart from meeting his Indian counterpart, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, he will also speak at the multilateral Raisina Dialogue 2020 conference on Wednesday, attended by senior government members and officials from across the world.
On Monday morning the Czech foreign minister tweeted that the main goal of his trip is “the development of relations, especially in the economic field”. Mr Petříček will be accompanied by a special Czech business delegation.
He was originally supposed to visit Kuwait as well. However, the official visit was cancelled by Kuwait due to the current heating up of the security situation in the Middle East.
