Czech foreign minister attends meeting of V4, Eastern Partnership counties

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is in Bratislava for an informal meeting on Monday between representatives of the Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership countries.
The Eastern Partnership was launched in Prague in 2009 during the Czech Presidency of the European Union.
The aim was to boost cooperation between the EU and the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova.
The tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership will be celebrated in Brussels from 13-14 May.
