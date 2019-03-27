Czech footballers lose 3:1 to Brazil in friendly

27-03-2019
The Czech national soccer team lost 3:1 to Brazil in a friendly game in Prague on Tuesday night. The home side opened the scoring in the 37th minute thanks to David Pavelka’s first international strike. However, Brazil stepped up the tempo in the second half. Robert Firmino drew the visitors level not long after halftime and substitute Gabriel Jesus added a brace in the final 10 minutes.

 
 
 
 
