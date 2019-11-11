Broadcast Archive

Czech footballers gather in Prague ahead of final Euro qualifiers

Ian Willoughby
11-11-2019
The Czech national football squad are gathering in Prague on Monday ahead of their final two qualifying games to reach the 2020 European Championship. Trainer Jaroslav Šilhavý’s charges will face Kosovo at home on Thursday before taking on Bulgaria away three days later.

The Czechs, who are without injured striker Patrik Schick, are at present three points behind leaders England and one point ahead of Kosovo in their qualifying group.

 
 
 
 
