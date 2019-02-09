Czech football top flight returns after winter break

Czech soccer’s first league returned to action on Friday evening after an annual winter break. In the opening games, Dukla Prague drew 1:1 with Baník Ostrava in the capital and Olomouc were beaten 2:1 at home by Jablonec.

After the current round there will be 10 more games until the end of the season. Slavia Prague went into the winter break four points ahead of the title holders Viktoria Plzeň.