Czech football team gears up for Poland friendly, Slovakia match

Brian Kenety
07-11-2018
Czech national football team coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has announced the squad line-up for upcoming internationals against Poland, in a friendly on Thursday, and against Slovakia, next Monday, in a decisive Nations League match.

There will be no new faces on the Czech squad, which need a draw against Slovakia to remain in play. The line-up will include midfielder Vladimír Darida, who had been recovering from an injury, defender Theodor Gebre Selassie, and goalkeeper Jiří Pavlenka.

 
 
 
