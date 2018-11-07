Czech football team gears up for Poland friendly, Slovakia match

Czech national football team coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has announced the squad line-up for upcoming internationals against Poland, in a friendly on Thursday, and against Slovakia, next Monday, in a decisive Nations League match.

There will be no new faces on the Czech squad, which need a draw against Slovakia to remain in play. The line-up will include midfielder Vladimír Darida, who had been recovering from an injury, defender Theodor Gebre Selassie, and goalkeeper Jiří Pavlenka.