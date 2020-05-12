Czech football season to resume on May 23

The top two tiers of the Czech soccer league are set to resume following a gap caused by the coronavirus situation, the League Football Association decided at a meeting of club representatives in Prague on Tuesday. The first division will get underway again on May 23 with a game between Teplice and Liberec.

Clubs have agreed to extend the current season beyond June 30, when the season usually ends. Matches will take place without spectators. Top level games were halted in mid-March.