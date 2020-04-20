Czech football players return to training

The majority of professional soccer players in the Czech Republic returned to limited training on Monday, over a month after the coronavirus situation forced them to begin doing individual training at home. The footballers have begun training in groups of eight or fewer at many clubs and must adhere to strict hygiene guidelines.

There are six rounds of the domestic top flight league remaining. Those games are due to be followed by a “superstructure” in which the table is divided into three sections and teams play one another to decide the final order.