Czech films take three awards at Annecy animated film festival

Czech animated films collected three awards at this year’s International Animated Film Festival in Annecy in France. Daria Kashcheeva’s Daughter, a short puppet film about a complicated relationship between a daughter and her father, was voted the best film in the Graduation Short Films in Competition. The film, produced by FAMU, also won the Junior Jury Award in the same category.

Another FAMU project, Martin Smatana’s The Kite, which premiered at Berlinale in the Generation Kplus section, won the Young Audience Award. The annual festival in Annecy was established in 1960. This year it was attended by around 11,000 film professionals.