Czech film The Painted Bird makes Oscars shortlist

Czech film director Václav Marhoul’s epic The Painted Bird has made the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category, and 10 will advance to the next round of voting.

Marhoul’s three-hour-long, black-and-white film is based on the 1965 novel by Polish-born author Jerzy Kosiński about a dark-skinned boy subject to all manner of abuse during WWII.

The Painted Bird was the first Czech film in competition at the Venice International Film Festival in a quarter century. It has also been nominated by the International Press Academy for a Satellite Award.

The other shortlisted films in the international feature category are Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea), and Pain and Glory (Spain).

In the animated short film category, a film by Daria Kashcheeva, a student of Prague's FAMU born in Tajikistan, was also shortlisted. The Oscar nominations themselves, five in each category, will be announced on 13 January.